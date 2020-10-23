Ukraine wants explanations from Russia on military convoys in Donbas - Tsymbaliuk

Ukraine has called on the Russian Federation to provide explanations on two convoys of military-type trucks spotted by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, which arrived in the occupied part of Donbas on October 16 outside border crossing points.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk said this at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday, October 22, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"On the evening of October 16, an SMM long-range UAV spotted two convoys of military-type trucks supplying unknown cargo from Russia across the border near Manych, where there are no border crossing facilities, to a compound in the centre of the Donetsk city. We urge the Russian delegation to provide explanations on the content of this cargo and the recipients of the delivery," Tsymbaliuk said.

The diplomat also called on Russia to stop its illegal supplies and military activities in the border area, which continue to fuel hostilities in Donbas.