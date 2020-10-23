Tusk: West should guarantee Eastern European countries EU, NATO membership

The Western community must guarantee all concerned Eastern European countries the prospect of EU and NATO membership.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I agree with those colleagues who believe that the European Union should reconsider its attitude towards Eastern Europe as a whole. All countries concerned should be sent a political signal and given a guarantee of real achievement of EU and NATO membership with clear action plans," Ex-President of the European Council, the European People's Party President Donald Tusk said, addressing participants of the Special edition of Kyiv Security Forum.

According to him, Europe must elaborate approaches to support Eastern Europe on the difficult path to democracy and EU membership, "otherwise Russia will fill the vacuum of activity."

The European People's Party President stressed that the events in Nagorno-Karabakh demonstrated that the entire region "may plunge into constant and uncontrolled conflicts" without an active and consistent European policy.

Tusk repeated in Ukrainian the words he said in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in November 2019: "There can be no Europe without Ukraine."