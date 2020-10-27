ENG
Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times

October 26, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the Russian occupation forces fired small arms near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) and Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol). The enemy also opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The provocative shots did not endanger the lives of Ukrainian defenders, so they did not return fire.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel were reported.

Today, October 27, the ceasefire has been fully observed in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units. However, Ukrainian soldiers are ready to respond immediately to any changes in the operational situation.

