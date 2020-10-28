Kyiv reports 563 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 563 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 35,450, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, 563 people have contracted coronavirus, 15 people have died. In total, 721 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko said at a briefing on October 28.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 296 women aged 18-96 years; 19 girls aged 2-17 years; 228 men aged 18-96 years; and 20 boys aged 2-17 years old. In addition, 14 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 221 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 12,146 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, 363,075 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine as of October 28, including 7,474 cases recorded during the previous day.