Kyiv reports 507 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 507 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv mayor spokesperson Oksana Zinovieva.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Kyiv has reported 507 new patients over the past day. Nine people have died. In total, 787 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," she said at a briefing on November 2.

According to the spokesperson, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 267 women aged 18-83 years; 25 girls aged between 2 months and 17 years; 188 men aged 19-90 years; and 27 boys aged between 2 months and 17 years old. In addition, 16 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

See more: Ukraine’s Health Ministry updates list of countries in ‘red’ and ‘green’ zones. INFOGRAPHICS

At the same time, 12 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 12,924 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, 402,194 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine as of November 2, including 6,754 cases recorded during the previous day.