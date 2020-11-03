President Zelenskyi expresses condolences over terrorist attack in Vienna

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has expressed condolences to the victims of a terrorist attack in Vienna.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

In a post on Twitter, Zelenskyi wrote: "In this trying time, Ukraine stands with Austria. My condolences to those struck during the hideous terror attack in Vienna".

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that "Ukraine stands with Austria and condemns in the strongest possible terms this heinous act of terrorism". The minister added that Ukraine is ready to provide any necessary support.

Read more: Zelenskyi calls on Servant of the People MPs to back his proposals on Constitutional Court

As reported, at least four civilians were killed and 15 others were injured in a terror attack in central Vienna on Monday evening. A suspected attacker was shot and killed by police.