Ukraine reports 8,899 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 8,899 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 411,093, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 8,899 new COVID-19 cases, including 346 children and 401 medical workers, were registered in Ukraine yesterday," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the Health Ministry, 1,207 hospitalizations, 157 deaths, and 5,100 recoveries have been recorded in the country in the past 24 hours.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (789), Kharkiv region (712), Khmelnytskyi region (506), Donetsk region (496), and Zhytomyr region (470).