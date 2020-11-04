Ukraine reports 9,524 new coronavirus cases

A record 9,524 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As many as 9,524 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours (including 313 children and 408 health workers)," he wrote.

According to him, 199 deaths and 7,536 recoveries were recorded on November 3.

Over the entire period of the pandemic in the country, 420,617 people contracted coronavirus, 176,404 patients recovered, and 7,731 died from the virus, the minister said.

Stepanov also noted that 72,442 coronavirus tests were performed in Ukraine on November 3.

He said that the highest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (856), Kharkiv region (850), Donetsk region (636), Odesa region (547) and Khmelnytskyi region (511).

According to Worldometer, 47,853,633 cases of coronavirus were recorded worldwide as of early November 4, including 1,220,534 deaths and 34,357,190 recoveries.