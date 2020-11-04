ENG
Klitschko recovers from COVID-19

Klitschko recovers from COVID-19

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has stated about his recovery from COVID-19.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I am glad to return to active work. My coronavirus test is negative. I feel good, which means that now I am full of energy and ready to work," he said at a press briefing on November 4.

On October 24, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Later, the mayor said he got another positive COVID-19 test. At the same time, he said he was feeling well and continued to work from home.

