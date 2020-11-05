ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11548 visitors online
News Ukrainian PoliticsEconomicsWorld Budget 2021 Constitutional Court
912 32
state budget (98) loan (174) Constitutional Court (75) IMF (299) Denys Shmyhal (402)

Situation with Constitutional Court not to affect cooperation with IMF - Shmyhal

News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics Economics World

Situation with Constitutional Court not to affect cooperation with IMF - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that the situation with the Constitutional Court will not affect cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax

"No, it will not, since Ukraine clearly declares and shows its European intentions: its intentions to continue and actively pursue anti-corruption reform, and all reforms that are targeted and spelt out in our international commitments," Shmyhal told reporters on Thursday in Kyiv.

The prime minister said that the IMF is watching the situation with concern, but it understands Ukraine's reformist aspirations, so this does not affect the financing and implementation of the IMF's program.

Read more: Parliament supports draft state budget for 2021 at first reading

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 