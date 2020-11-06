Ukraine reports 9,721 new coronavirus cases

As many as 9,721 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 440,188, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said on Facebook.

"As many as 9,721 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours (including 304 children and 468 health workers)," he wrote.

According to him, 201 deaths, 1,517 hospitalizations and 10,762 recoveries were recorded in Ukraine on November 5.

Over the entire period of the pandemic in the country, 195,544 patients recovered and 8,125 died from the virus, the minister said.

Stepanov also noted that 80,082 coronavirus tests had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

He said that the highest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (1,002), Kharkiv region (801), Zhytomyr region (591), Odesa region (554) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (511).