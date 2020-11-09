ENG
Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas once

Over the past day, November 8, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries once violated the agreements reached following a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, near the village of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), Russian occupation forces opened fire from an under-barrel grenade launcher and small arms," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters reports on its Facebook page.

No casualties among Joint Forces troops were reported.

Today, November 9, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units.

