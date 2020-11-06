A spokesman for Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would continue protecting ethnic Russians in Ukraine. In particular, Russia is not going to stop issuing its passports in Donbas. Peskov told about it.

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

According to the official, Ukraine must meet the social needs of the people living in the south-east of the country and take care of them.

"Should not Ukraine be engaged in the protection of health and maintenance of health care of these citizens? Should not Ukraine provide all necessary social infrastructure? It certainly, probably, should, but it does not do anything because they are ethnic Russians, of course. Russia has always defended and will defend the interests of Russians wherever they live," he said.

As we reported earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin may resign in early 2021 due to progressive Parkinson's disease.

"Observers, who have studied recent footage with Putin, have noticed that his legs appear to be in constant motion, and he looked sick as he squeezed the arm of a chair. You can also that his fingers twitched as he held the handle and squeezed the cup, which allegedly contained a cocktail with painkillers," reports The Sun.