Fabrication of cases against Ukrainians is Russia’s repressive practice in Crimea – Dzheppar

The fabrication of politically motivated cases against Ukrainian citizens is one of the key repressive practices of Russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzheppar has said.

"As a matter of fact, fabrication of politically motivated cases against the citizens of Ukraine is one of the key repressive practices of Russian occupants in Crimea," Dzheppar wrote.

Meanwhile, she recalled that four years ago the so-called Russian court arrested three citizens of Ukraine – Dmytro Shtyblikov, Oleksiy Bessarabov and Volodymyr Dudka – for their alleged preparation of a subversive action in Crimea.

"Such cases reflect the FSB's activity aimed at unwinding myths about "spies" and "victorious fight" against them," Dzheppar stressed.

As reported, employees of the Crimean think tank "Nomos" Dmytro Shtyblikov and Oleksiy Bessarabov, as well as their close friend Volodymyr Dudka, were detained in Sevastopol on November 9, 2016. All three men were charged with alleged preparation of sabotage attacks in Crimea at the request of Ukrainian intelligence.