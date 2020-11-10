Ukrainian President's Office Head Yermak infected with COVID-19

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that he had infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) and would be in self-isolation.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"At the end of the working day, I received also received 'positive' news: I tested positive for coronavirus, but I feel fine," Yermak wrote on his Facebook page.

Yermak also said that a video meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format is scheduled for this week, and therefore he will work as usual in self-isolation.

"Although I will be on self-isolation, but I plan to work as usual, without slowing down. If negotiations do not take place this week, it is definitely not my fault. Friends, I urge everyone do not allow a careless attitude to lockdown rules," Yermak said.

He also called for keeping distance and keeping calm.

"Life is too interesting to waste time on illness and bad mood," he said.