ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
9105 visitors online
News Ukrainian PoliticsHealth
11 432 242
Zelenskyi (3886) Andrii Iermak (168) Presidential office (193)

Ukrainian President's Office Head Yermak infected with COVID-19

News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics Health

Ukrainian President's Office Head Yermak infected with COVID-19

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that he had infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) and would be in self-isolation.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"At the end of the working day, I received also received 'positive' news: I tested positive for coronavirus, but I feel fine," Yermak wrote on his Facebook page.

Yermak also said that a video meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format is scheduled for this week, and therefore he will work as usual in self-isolation.

"Although I will be on self-isolation, but I plan to work as usual, without slowing down. If negotiations do not take place this week, it is definitely not my fault. Friends, I urge everyone do not allow a careless attitude to lockdown rules," Yermak said.

Read more: Zelenskyi tests positive for coronavirus

He also called for keeping distance and keeping calm.

"Life is too interesting to waste time on illness and bad mood," he said.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 