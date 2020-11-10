Police Open And Dismiss Case Upon Kernes’ Disappearance

The police have opened and immediately dismissed the criminal case upon the disappearance of Kharkiv city mayor, Hennadii Kernes.

Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

The case was dismissed by the police of Kharkiv under an application from a citizen in compliance with Article 115 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

According to the National Police, the case was opened in compliance with the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and dismissed in absence of an event of a crime, as Kernes’ location is known.

Read more: Dobkin withdraws from Kharkiv mayoral election in favor of Kernes