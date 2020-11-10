Ukraine starts applying sanctions against Nicaragua because of consulate in Crimea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses a strong protest against the illegal and uncoordinated visit of Ambassador of Nicaragua to Russia Alba Azusena Torres to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea for granting the Consular Commission to the so-called "Honorary Consul of Nicaragua in the Russian Federation with residence in Simferopol" Oleg Belaventsev. In this regard, Ukraine launched the process of applying sanctions in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has repeatedly warned the Nicaraguan side about the inadmissibility of any actions violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state. The Ukrainian side has launched the process of applying sanctions in accordance with the Ukrainian legislation and will further take all necessary actions provided by the Ukrainian and international law to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in the statement on Tuesday.

