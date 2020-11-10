Zelenskyi, Merkel discuss Normandy format talks

Ukraine is grateful to Germany and France for supporting its peace initiatives.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi wrote about this on his Twitter account after a phone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel on November 10.

"I was glad to hear from Chancellor Angela Merkel. Ukraine is grateful to Germany and France for supporting our peace initiatives. It’s important to continue a Normandy Four dialog. I wish the people of Germany strength to overcome COVID-19," Zelenskyi wrote.

Read more: Ukrainian President's Office Head Yermak infected with COVID-19

As Ukrinform reported, on November 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that a video meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries would be held on November 13.