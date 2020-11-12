Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas three times. One soldier wounded

Over the past day, November 11, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire in Donbas three times, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters reports.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from an automatically mounted grenade launcher outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), 82mm mortars near the village of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), and small arms and a heavy machine gun in the area of Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk)," the report reads.

Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling near Kamyanka, one soldier of the Joint Forces received a gunshot wound. His health condition is satisfactory.

Today, November 12, the ceasefire has been fully observed in all areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units. However, Ukrainian soldiers are ready to respond immediately to any changes in the operational situation.