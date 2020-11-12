Kyiv reports 931 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has recorded 931 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 47,563, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram

"Kyiv has recorded 931 new coronavirus cases in the past day. Eleven people have died. Overall, 925 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he wrote.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 497 women aged 18-88 years; 34 girls aged 1-17 years; 367 men aged 18-85 years; 34 boys aged between one month and 17 years old. In addition, 36 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

At the same time, 506 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 17,979 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of November 12, Ukraine recorded 11,057 new COVID-19 cases in the past day.