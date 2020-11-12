Servant of the People holds lead in parliamentary ranking of parties

Almost 23% of Ukrainians are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party in parliamentary elections, according to a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The results of a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group in early November showed that the leader in the parliamentary rating is the Servant of the People party, which 22.7% of those who intend to vote and have decided on their choice are ready to support," the poll shows.

Some 17.1% of respondents are ready to vote for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 15.4% for the European Solidarity party, and 8% for the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party.

Some 4.5% of Ukrainians are ready to support the For the Future party, 4.3% - the Strength and Honor, 4.3% - Oleh Liashko's Radical Party, 3.7% - Vitali Klitschko's UDAR Party, 3.6% - the Holos (Voice) party, 3.5% - Svoboda, 3.4% - the Party of Shariy, and 3.1% - the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman.

The rating of other political forces does not exceed 3%.

The poll entitled "Electoral Sentiment of the Population" was conducted by the Rating sociological group on November 2-3, 2020. Those interviewed were people aged 18 years and older living in all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample is representative by age, sex and type of settlement. A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed. The survey was conducted via CATI (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing), based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.