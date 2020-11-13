ENG
Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas five times

Over the past 24 hours, November 12, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire in Donbas four times. Today, November 13, the invaders have violated the ceasefire once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk) and Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk). The Russian occupation forces also used small arms and an anti-tank grenade launcher in the area of the village of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk)," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters reports.

According to the JFO Headquarters, the enemy’s provocations did not pose a threat to life and health, so the Ukrainian military did not return fire.

Today, November 13, the proclaimed ceasefire regime was violated by the Russian occupation forces once not far from the village of Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk). In this area, the enemy used 82mm mortars.

No casualties among Ukrainian defenders have been reported.

