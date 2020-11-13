Feofaniya hospital reveals conditions of Zelenskyi’s treatment

Head Doctor of Feofaniya hospital Ihor Semenov revealed the conditions in which President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi receives treatment due to Covid-19 infection.

According to the doctors, since the beginning of September, the hospital admitted 120 patients with coronavirus. The budget for such patients is equal; the president is not the exception.

"The sum for the maintenance of the president is the same as for each patient with coronavirus infection in the hospital. Averagely, it is 7,800 hryvnia ($277.28) per day," he said.

Besides, Semenov noted that the sum of the treatment might change depending on the drugs and procedures provided to the patient.

"There is no individual budget for the president. He is maintained on the same conditions as others. Volodymyr Oleksandrovych feels good. There are no symptoms that the illness might be complicated. Instead, there are signs that give hope for soon recovering," he stated.