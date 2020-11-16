Ukraine reports 9,832 new coronavirus cases

As many as 9,832 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 545,689, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As many as 9,832 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Ukraine as of November 16, 2020, including 354 children and 360 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

According to him, 94 patients died from COVID-19, 2,753 recovered and 1,100 were hospitalized in Ukraine on November 15.

Stepanov noted that 33,486 coronavirus tests had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

He said that the highest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (879), Dnipropetrovsk region (847), Zaporizhia region (807), Kyiv region (648), and Odesa region (633).

Some 10,681 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 14.