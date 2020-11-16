Klymenko: 1,500 trade establishments, dozens of nightclubs, gyms closed for violation of 'weekend' quarantine in Ukraine

Most of the violations of the weekend quarantine were recorded in the regions where the local authorities refused to comply with the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, there were also many violators in the capital and in the Kyiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"During this weekend, the police carefully monitored compliance with the quarantine requirements of the" weekend "provided for by the government decision. In general, the police closed on Saturday-Sunday almost 2,400 business entities that worked contrary to the Cabinet of Minister's decree. Among them, more than 1,500 trade establishments, almost 800 - food, about 30 nightclubs and 20 gyms ", - said the head of the National Police.

According to Klymenko, almost 2 thousand administrative protocols have been drawn up for violating quarantine in relation to those responsible for this, 9 criminal proceedings have been opened. At the same time, the head of the National Police emphasized that most of the violations of the "weekend" quarantine were recorded by the police in those regions where local authorities officially announced that they refused to comply with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers - these are Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Ternopil, Cherkasy and Odesa regions.

Many violators of the "weekend" quarantine were identified in the capital and in the Kyiv region. "I reiterate that the police act within their powers and react accordingly to all violations of the current legislation. If citizens openly ignore the law, then they should be punished accordingly," Klymenko stressed.

In general, Klymenko noted that since the beginning of the quarantine restrictions in Ukraine, the police have drawn up 52,949 administrative protocols, as a result of judicial proceedings, fines totalling more than UAH 20 million have been imposed.