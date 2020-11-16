Razumkov Entrusts Duties Of Rada Chair to Kondratiuk

The Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, who is sick with coronavirus, has entrusted the duties of speaker of parliament to the Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Olena Kondratiuk.

Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"I really continue to work from home remotely, but, unfortunately, not everything can be done in this format: neither conduct a meeting of the conciliation council, nor conduct a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, nor even vote, no matter how much I want to. That’s why, last week I issued an order on the temporary imposition of duties on the Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kostiantynivna Kondratiuk," Razumkov said.

He called her a professional, competent and experienced person and asked colleagues to support her, as well as to unite around solving global issues.

As reported, on November 11, Razumkov announced that he fell ill with coronavirus, and on November 12, it became known that the First Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk also fell ill with the coronavirus.