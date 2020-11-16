ENG
Zelenskyi appoints 21 judges

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed 21 judges to posts in local general courts.

According to the document, the President appointed judges to positions in the general courts of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions.

In addition, the head of state appointed judges to Darnytsky and Podilsky district courts of Kyiv city.

