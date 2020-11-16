Zelenskyi appoints 21 judges
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed 21 judges to posts in local general courts.
Censor.NET reports citing decree №501/2020
According to the document, the President appointed judges to positions in the general courts of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions.
In addition, the head of state appointed judges to Darnytsky and Podilsky district courts of Kyiv city.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password