Kyiv Court of Appeal overturns Yanukovych's in absentia conviction

Kyiv Court of Appeals has partially upheld a complaint lodged by former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's defense team and overturned the decision to arrest him in absentia, lawyer Vitalii Serdiuk has told.

"The Pechersky District Court's decision to choose a measure of restraint for the fourth president in the form of detention has been overturned. The case has been sent for review to a trial court," he said.

On May 12, Kyiv's Pechersky District Court chose a measure of restraint for Yanukovych in the form of detention in the case of the organization of violent crimes on February 18-20, 2014.

