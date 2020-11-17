Ukraine reports 11,968 new coronavirus cases

As many as 11,968 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 557,657, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As many as 11,968 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Ukraine as of November 17, 2020, including 516 children and 565 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to him, 159 patients died from COVID-19, 6,786 recovered and 1,610 were hospitalized in Ukraine on November 16.

Stepanov noted that 67,127 coronavirus tests, including 37,770 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 29,357 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,143), Dnipropetrovsk region (808), Odesa region (761), Cherkasy region (755), and Zaporizhia region (734).

Some 9,832 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 15.