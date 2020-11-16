Seven schools in Kyiv closed due to COVID-19 cases among teachers

Seven schools in Kyiv city have been closed for quarantine due to confirmed coronavirus cases among teachers, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The situation in schools and kindergartens in the capital remains under control. As of today, 7 schools in the city are closed for quarantine due to cases of illness among teachers. A total of 649 classes in 194 schools have been transferred to distance learning. In total, 615 pupils in Kyiv are sick with coronavirus. In addition, 486 teachers are ill," he said at a press briefing on November 16.

The mayor also said about coronavirus cases in kindergartens in Kyiv. In particular, 81 groups in 65 kindergartens have been temporarily closed. Two kindergartens have been shut down for quarantine.

Klitschko also noted that the city had provided educational institutions with necessary disinfectants and personal protective equipment.

As of November 16, Ukraine reported 545,689 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 9,832 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.