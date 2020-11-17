Parliament fails to decide on lifting weekend lockdown

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has rejected a draft resolution proposing that the Cabinet of Ministers lift a weekend lockdown in the country.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The adoption of the relevant draft resolution No.4381 was supported by 149 MPs, with the minimum required vote of 226.

The draft resolution recommended that the Government, within three days, reverse its decision dated November 11 on the introduction of a weekend lockdown in Ukraine in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19. The document emphasized that appropriate measures could have a significant negative impact on the domestic economy.

On November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a weekend lockdown in Ukraine - from November 14 to 30.

On weekends, from 00:00 Saturday to 00:00 Monday, the following services will be allowed: financial services; the operation of financial institutions, post offices; cash collection activity; the operation of medical and veterinary institutions, grocery stores, gas stations and auto services companies.

In addition to the restrictions imposed on weekdays, cultural institutions will be closed on weekends, except for the production of audiovisual works. Also, public catering establishments, shopping and entertainment centers, except for grocery stores, will not work.