Invaders fire grenade launchers and small arms in Donbas

Over the past day, November 17, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire in Donbas twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk) and from an automatic grenade launcher and small arms outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters reports on its Facebook page.

No casualties among Joint Forces personnel were reported.

Today, November 18, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units. However, Ukrainian soldiers are ready to respond immediately to any changes in the operational situation.