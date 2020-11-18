Cabinet of Ministers approves draft visa-waiver agreement with Indonesia

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft agreement with the Government of Indonesia on the mutual abolition of visa requirements.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The government approved a respective order at a meeting on Wednesday, November 18, without discussion.

According to the explanatory note, Ukraine and Indonesia currently have an asymmetric visa regime. In particular, Ukrainian citizens can travel to Indonesia without visas for up to 30 days, whereas Indonesian citizens must apply for a visa to enter Ukraine for the same period.

Following the talks, the parties approved a draft agreement on the mutual abolition of visa requirements. It provides for visa-free travel for up to 30 days during each visit by Ukrainian citizens to Indonesia and for up to 30 days within 60 days for travel by Indonesian citizens to Ukraine.