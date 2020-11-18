Government appoints Riabikin head of State Customs Service

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Pavlo Riabikin, former director-general of Boryspil International Airport, as head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to Vasyl Mokan, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada and a Servant of the People MP.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Pavlo Borysovych Riabikin [has been appointed] head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine (a contract for civil service was signed with him for the period of quarantine)," Mokan wrote on his Facebook page.

On October 22, the government declared invalid the order on the temporary performance of the duties of the head of the State Customs Service by Andriy Pavlovskyi and adopted an order on his dismissal as deputy head of the State Customs Service. At the same time, the temporary performance of the duties of the head of the State Customs Service was assigned to Deputy Head of the State Customs Service for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitization Yevhen Yentis.

Read more: All business entities in Ukraine must implement government decisions - Shmyhal

On October 28, it emerged that the Cabinet of Ministers had approved Riabikin for the position of head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Riabikin served as director general of Boryspil International Airport from March 23, 2017. Prior to that, he worked as deputy minister of transport and communications, Ukraine's ambassador to Denmark, deputy chairman of Kyiv City State Administration, as well as a people's deputy.