Head of President's Office recovers from COVID-19

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak says he has received negative result of his COVID-19 test.

In a post on his Facebook page, Yermak wrote: "Coronavirus is in the past - the test showed a negative result. I am starting to work as usual. Friends, once again, I call on everyone to be responsible for safety measures. I wish health to you and your loved ones!"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak tested positive for COVID-19 on November 9.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to Yermak, said later that Zelenskyi and Yermank stayed in isolated wards at the Feofania Hospital.