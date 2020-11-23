Synyutka congratulates Sadovyi on winning Lviv mayoral election

Member of the Parliament of Ukraine, former chairman of the Lviv Regional State Administration (2014-2019) Oleg Synyutka, who ran in the election of the head of the Lviv united-territorial community, congratulated his rival, Andriy Sadovyi, on winning the election.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook, передает Цензор.НЕТ.

"I congratulate Andriy Sadovyi on his victory in the mayoral race! I hope that the promises heard by Lviv residents were not election technologies, and they will become a real change in the life of the Lviv united-territorial community," Synyutka posted on Facebook.

He also thanked 83,000 Lviv residents who "believed in my desire and professional ability to ensure the cessation of chaotic construction, the solution to transport collapse, construction of new schools and kindergartens, and eradication of corruption."

Oleg Synyutka was nominated by the European Solidarity party.

Incumbent mayor Andriy Sadovyi garnered the largest number of votes during the second round of the mayoral election in Lviv.

According to the exit poll results published by Savik Shuster's Studio on Facebook, Sadovyi received 62.8% of the vote, while 37.2% of Lviv residents voted for Synyutka.

Voter turnout during the second round of the election of the head of Lviv united-territorial community averaged 38.98%.