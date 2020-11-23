Weekend quarantine: Zelenskyi satisfied with results of restrictions

The weekend quarantine provided a positive dynamic during the last two weeks according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, due to the introduced restrictions, the predicted growth of Covid-19 patients is restrained as the President’s Office reported.

"The weekend quarantine and additional safety measures provide their results. We should do everything to avoid complete lockdown. Meanwhile, the statistics show that we succeed to restrain the predicted growth. Besides, it is important to restore all economic programs and start new to help as many people as possible. The whole epidemic situation in the whole world influences the economy," Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated.

Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko also noted that the disease incidence has stabilized in a week. He made such a statement at the conference call on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus that took place under the chairmanship of Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal reported that the last week, on behalf of the president, the government developed the actions plan on the support of business and particular branches of the economy. This week, the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture should elaborate the rates on the support of particular branches of the economy that suffered from the introduction of quarantine restrictions.

Meanwhile, Shmygal noted that if the situation deteriorates and the weekend quarantine does not provide the expected results, the Cabinet of Ministers is elaborating plan B for this case. He has not revealed the details of the plan but earlier he stated that the backup plan of the government is strict quarantine.

Besides, Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko reported that 1,300 fines were compiled doe violations on the wearing of masks. According to the National Police, the law enforcers compiled 243 administrative protocols in Kyiv for violation of the quarantine demands. The majority of the violations are tied with the work of the business facilities.

"According to the results of the checks, 243 cases of the violation of the quarantine were exposed and the administrative protocols were compiled. It supposes the fines from 34,000 up to 170,000 hryvnias ($1,197-$5,987)," the police reported.

Generally, the National Police concluded that the Ukrainians have started to treat the quarantine measures more responsibly.