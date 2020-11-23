Borys Filatov re-elected as mayor of Dnipro city

Current mayor of Dnipro city Borys Filatov has been re-elected in the second leg of local elections. He gathered votes of 80.61 per cent of citizens, beating his rival fourfold. Press office of city hall reported that on November 23.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Secretary of the city hall Oleksandr Sanzhara marked that during the election, competitors used dirty technologies to undermine Filatov's reputation.

The police detected no grave violations of the electoral process during the mayoral elections.

Read more: Newly elected mayor of Konotop dies

This was the second leg of mayoral elections held in some cities of Ukraine; it was necessary, as some candidates did not score enough votes to win in the first le, which took place on October 25.

Earlier, we reported that the incumbent mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, has been officially re-elected. 50.52% of voters supported him in the first round. Klitschko received 365,161 votes and outrun his opponent Oleksandr Popov, who enjoyed the support of 68,677 voters.