Kyiv reports 980 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 980 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 62,620, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 980 new coronavirus patients have been recorded in Kyiv in the past day. Twenty-two people have died. In total, 1,196 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 509 women aged 18-89 years; 80 girls aged 2-17 years; 316 men aged 18-89 years; 75 boys aged between two months and 17 years old. In addition, 53 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 70 patients have been hospitalized in the past day, Klitschko wrote.

At the same time, 346 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. Since the start of the pandemic, 21,437 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of November 25, 661,858 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine, including 13,882 cases recorded during the previous day.