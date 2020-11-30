Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times

On November 29, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation and Russia’s mercenaries violated the ceasefire in the area of ​​ Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk), using grenade launchers of various systems and 82mm mortars. Outside Popasna (69km west of Luhansk), the enemy opened fire from grenade machine gun, small arms and hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk), a unit of the Joint Forces detected the advance of a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the enemy. The Ukrainian defenders thwarted an attempt by enemy saboteurs to mine the positions of the Armed Forces. The enemy withdrew after the firefight.

Along the enemy’s retreat, the Ukrainian servicepersons found Russian-made mine-warfare equipment, personal belongings of saboteurs and other military equipment.

In addition, in the same area, Ukrainian soldiers shot down the enemy’s Granat UAV which is part of the electronic warfare system Navodchik-2. It was used by the saboteurs to conduct reconnaissance and adjust their approach to Ukrainian positions.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel were reported.

The OSCE representatives were informed about defiant and insidious actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation and Russia’s mercenaries through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of the ceasefire and stabilization of the contact line (JCCC).

Today, November 30, the ceasefire has been observed in all sections of the contact line, no violations have been recorded.