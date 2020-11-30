Ukraine reports 9,946 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 9,946 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 732,625, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 9,946 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of November 30, 2020. In particular, among them are 570 children and 360 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

He said that 114 patients died from COVID-19, 5,771 recovered and 1,161 were hospitalized in Ukraine on November 29.

Stepanov noted that 31,901 coronavirus tests, including 26,290 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 5,611 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Some 12,978 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 28.