Razumkov recovers from coronavirus

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov has recovered from COVID-19.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"It’s a regular work schedule again! Thank you all for your sincere support!" Razumkov wrote.

The speaker also posted a photo with negative COVID-19 test.

Dmytro Razumkov announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on November 11.