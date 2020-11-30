Kyiv reports 1,460 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,460 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 70,478, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, Kyiv has recorded 1,460 new coronavirus patients, 13 lethal cases. In total, 1,292 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 783 women aged 18-94 years; 99 girls aged between seven months and 17 years; 515 men aged 19-89 years; 63 boys aged between nine months and 17 years old. In addition, 62 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

At the same time, 88 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. Since the start of the pandemic, 22,843 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

Some 9,946 new COVID-19 cases were laboratory confirmed in Ukraine on November 30, bringing the total to 732,625.