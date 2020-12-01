Stepanov says why weekend lockdown did not work as planned

In order to see the results, lockdown measures must be observed, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this live on the Freedom of Speech talk show on the ICTV channel on Monday.

"Turkey has imposed a weekend curfew and it will be respected. Israel has introduced a lockdown, and it is being observed. And they see the results. We introduced a weekend lockdown, at first for a week all the so-called experts (it happened that they were all epidemiology experts) were talking about whether it would work or not. When the weekend started, some mayors declared that "we won't adhere to it," restaurants remained open, and one thing led to another … If we, as doctors, give a prescription, prescribe medications, then in order to recover, people must take these medications. If they do not do this, they will not get better," Stepanov said.

He noted that there was a slight decrease in the dynamics of morbidity due to the introduction of weekend quarantine.

As reported, the weekend lockdown in Ukraine ended on November 30, and the Ministry of Health does not plan to continue it.