Ukraine’s pensions to grow from Dec. 1

Due to the increase in the living wage, pensions and some social benefits in Ukraine will grow from December 1, 2020.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The corresponding increase is provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2020".

According to the law, the living wage in 2020 amounts to UAH 2,027 per person per month from January 1, UAH 2,118 from July 1, and UAH 2,189 from December 1.

At the same time, from December 1, 2020, the living wage for persons who have lost the ability to work will increase from UAH 1,712 to UAH 1,769. In this regard, the minimum pension payment will rise from UAH 1,712 to UAH 1,769 (by UAH 57), and the maximum one – from UAH 17,120 to UAH 17,690.