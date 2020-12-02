Yermak appoints Arestovych his freelance adviser

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has appointed Oleksii Arestovych, spokesperson of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, as his freelance adviser on strategic communications in the field of national security and defence, according to the website of the head of state.

Introducing Arestovych at a meeting with the heads of concerned agencies, Yermak noted that today in the Ukrainian information space there are a lot of fakes, distorted information and unfounded accusations to which it is necessary to respond in a timely and quality manner.

"Mr. Arestovych's task is to provide a comprehensive answer to counter the spread of disinformation or insults. We are the only team that jointly defends our country," he said.

Yermak expressed hope that Arestovych would build constructive cooperation with all representatives of the security and defence sector of Ukraine.

On October 28, military and political expert Oleksii Arestovych became an adviser to the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on information policy and was granted the powers of a spokesperson.