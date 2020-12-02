Invaders shell Ukrainian troops near Popasna and Katerynivka

On December 1, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and Russia’s mercenaries twice violated the agreements reached at the Trilateral Contact Group meeting on July 22, 2020.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired small arms near Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk); grenade machine gun and small arms – outside Popasna (69km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Provocative enemy shots did not pose a threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian defenders, so they did not return fire.

Today, December 2, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units. The ceasefire has been observed in all sections of the contact line.

However, Ukrainian soldiers stay alert and are ready to react immediately to any actions of the enemy.