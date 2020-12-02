Ukraine reports 13,141 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 13,141 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 758,264, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 13,141 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 2, 2020. In particular, among them are 744 children and 579 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He said that 169 patients died from COVID-19, 13,882 recovered and 1,447 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 1.

Stepanov noted that 67,626 coronavirus tests, including 44,445 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 23,181 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,735), Odesa region (1,147), Kyiv region (975), Zaporizhia region (947), and Sumy region (747).

Some 12,498 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 30.