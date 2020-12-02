Kyiv reports 1,735 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,735 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 72,277, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 1,735 new coronavirus has been recorded in Kyiv in the past day. Sixteen cases were lethal. In total, 1,339 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 922 women aged 18-86 years; 57 girls aged between 5 months and 17 years; 684 men aged 18-96 years; 72 boys aged between ten months and 17 years old. In addition, 69 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

See more: Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Some 511 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day, which is the highest number of recoveries in a day in the city since the start of the pandemic. In total, 23,763 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported by Ukrinform, 13,141 new COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine on December 2, bringing the total to 758,264.