Two ceasefire violations already recorded in Donbas today

Today, December 3, the Russian occupation forces have violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas already twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), the enemy fired 120mm mortars and remotely mined the positions of Ukrainian troops, using several prohibited POM-2 mines," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the use of illicit weapons by the enemy through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of the ceasefire and stabilization of the contact line.

Yesterday, December 2, the ceasefire was observed in most areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units.

At the same time, three ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries were recorded near Vodiane. In particular, the enemy opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and small arms. In addition, in the same area, the enemy remotely mined the positions of Ukrainian troops, using several prohibited POM-2 mines.

No casualties among Ukrainian servicepersons have been reported.